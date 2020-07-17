Rent Calculator
Home
/
Holualoa, HI
/
77-6367 Halawai St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
77-6367 Halawai St.
77-6367 Halawai Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
77-6367 Halawai Street, Holualoa, HI 96740
Holualoa Ahupua`a
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1 BR, 1 Bath Lower Unit Ohana - Turnkey Furnished, washer and dryer in unit, quiet neighborhood, private backyard patio.
AVAILABLE ONLY UNTIL 12/20!!!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5873138)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 77-6367 Halawai St. have any available units?
77-6367 Halawai St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holualoa, HI
.
Is 77-6367 Halawai St. currently offering any rent specials?
77-6367 Halawai St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77-6367 Halawai St. pet-friendly?
No, 77-6367 Halawai St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holualoa
.
Does 77-6367 Halawai St. offer parking?
No, 77-6367 Halawai St. does not offer parking.
Does 77-6367 Halawai St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77-6367 Halawai St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77-6367 Halawai St. have a pool?
No, 77-6367 Halawai St. does not have a pool.
Does 77-6367 Halawai St. have accessible units?
No, 77-6367 Halawai St. does not have accessible units.
Does 77-6367 Halawai St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 77-6367 Halawai St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77-6367 Halawai St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 77-6367 Halawai St. does not have units with air conditioning.
