76-6168 Alii Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Welcome to Hale Pua, a luxurious oceanfront home featuring a private pool, spa, and incredible coastline views. Hale Pua (“House of Flowers”) was recently upgraded throughout with AC as an option in all five of its king-size bedrooms. This beautiful Kona Coast home also has six bathrooms, free Wifi, a game room with a queen sofa sleeper and ocean views from every room.



This privately-owned home is an ideal place for large gatherings and makes a warm and welcoming retreat for a couples getaway or a smaller family group.

Whether you’re craving a cup of Kona coffee or a cocktail, this bright sunny space the perfect place to get your party started. Whip up a tasty appetizer or an entire meal. Gather around the island and chat with your friends. Pull up a seat at the bar and hang out with your crew while enjoying food and drinks. If entertaining a larger group is on the agenda, the dining room has seating for 16. Chill your favorite bottle of chardonnay in the wine cooler, then pour a glass and toast to the good life.



When you’re ready to relax, the living room is furnished with a plush, overstuffed sectional. Watch a movie on the cable/satellite TV or throw open the giant doors to take in the open-air vibe and incredible ocean views.



When you’re ready for a peaceful night of sleep Hale Pua features five king-size bedrooms all comfortably furnished with plush bedding, ceiling fans, TVs, and full-size en suite bathrooms. Three of the six bathrooms have double-sink vanities, four baths have large walk-in tile showers and two have spacious shower tubs.



Enjoy the spaciousness of the second-floor master suite. Open the sliding doors and enjoy dolphin and whale watching. You’ll be in heaven as you fall asleep to the gentle ocean breeze and the sounds of the waves.



You’ll never be at a loss for something to do at Hale Pua, where you can see and hear the ocean from every room. Get a poker game going in the game room, which has lanai access and a queen sleeper sofa. Host a movie night in the media room where you’ll find reclining seating for nine, an 80-inch Samsung Smart TV and hundreds of movie choices on Blu-Ray.



Hale Pua is equipped with two full-size washers and dryers for plenty of space to comfortably wash clothes.



Your ocean view is unobstructed at Hale Pua where there's no divide between you and the sea. The oceanfront lanai, pool, and spa extend along the full length of the house. A lush stretch of lawn is the only separation between the rolling surf against the lava rock wall and the lanai. Take a refreshing dip in the oceanfront pool which runs along the entire length of the home. Sunbathe on the chaise lounges, sip ice-cold Mai Tais and relax into island mode.



Just a 5 minute walk from the velvety sand Turtle Cove beach. The easy entry to the tide pools and ocean where you can snorkel, surf or kayak, provides endless opportunities for fun.



Situated just 130 feet off of the prestigious Alii Drive behind a remote-controlled gate, you’ll the combination of privacy and convenience of Hale Pua where you’re close to shopping, dining, and outdoor activities.



Hale Pua’s convenient location is close enough for adults and kids to walk to historic downtown Kona and the pier. The Kailua-Kona Pier is where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset.



Conveniently located near downtown Kailua-Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



Hale Pua is a luxurious open-air home on the Big Island of Hawaii where you’ll enjoy authentic island living. It’s the perfect place to stay while you explore the many wonders of the Big Island, including Mauna Kea Observatory, Volcanoes National Park, coffee and macadamia nut farms, artists communities and more!



STVR-19-346902 / NUC - 19-315



No Pets Allowed



