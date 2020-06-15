All apartments in Holualoa
75-6060 Kuakini Hwy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

75-6060 Kuakini Hwy

75-6060 Kuakini Highway · (808) 334-0548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Holualoa
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

75-6060 Kuakini Highway, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-6060 Kuakini Hwy · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Spacious Ocean View 2 Bedroom condo Featuring a Loft in Kona Sea Villas - This 2 bedroom + loft, 2 bath unit which becomes available as of 5/12/20 offers it self as a great place to call home! From views of the Kona coastline to views on the sunrise over Hualalai this unit has it all! Kona Sea Villas offers folks the convenience of living in town without the noise and traffic. Just a 10 minute walk down to Huggo's for dinner on the town and yet off the beaten path in a quiet gated complex.

month to month lease available, renewal of the lease will not be subject to approval. Available through 11/1/20.

Showings are preformed Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm. An application fee of $38.00 would apply to all applicants over the age of 18. Rental security deposit is equal to first months rent. No smoking, and no recreational drug use permitted.

Tenant pays electric, WiFi, Cable and telephone. $2,500/month plus general excise tax & TAT tax of 14.962%. Renters Insurance Required.

Owner pays for water, landscaping, refuse, complex amenities and sewer.

Please contact Nick Benoit or Amanda van Weert for more information!

Nick Benoit
RA| Property Manager
ELITE Pacific Properties
808.334.0548
Nick.benoit@elitepacific.com
RS-74367

Amanda van Weert
RA| Property Manager
ELITE Pacific Properties
808.334-0548
Amanda.vanweert@elitepacific.com
RB-22549

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4791184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

