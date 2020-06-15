75-6060 Kuakini Hwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access

Spacious Ocean View 2 Bedroom condo Featuring a Loft in Kona Sea Villas - This 2 bedroom + loft, 2 bath unit which becomes available as of 5/12/20 offers it self as a great place to call home! From views of the Kona coastline to views on the sunrise over Hualalai this unit has it all! Kona Sea Villas offers folks the convenience of living in town without the noise and traffic. Just a 10 minute walk down to Huggo's for dinner on the town and yet off the beaten path in a quiet gated complex.



month to month lease available, renewal of the lease will not be subject to approval. Available through 11/1/20.



Showings are preformed Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm. An application fee of $38.00 would apply to all applicants over the age of 18. Rental security deposit is equal to first months rent. No smoking, and no recreational drug use permitted.



Tenant pays electric, WiFi, Cable and telephone. $2,500/month plus general excise tax & TAT tax of 14.962%. Renters Insurance Required.



Owner pays for water, landscaping, refuse, complex amenities and sewer.



Please contact Nick Benoit or Amanda van Weert for more information!



Nick Benoit

RA| Property Manager

ELITE Pacific Properties

808.334.0548

Nick.benoit@elitepacific.com

RS-74367



Amanda van Weert

RA| Property Manager

ELITE Pacific Properties

808.334-0548

Amanda.vanweert@elitepacific.com

RB-22549



No Pets Allowed



