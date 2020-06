Amenities

This sweet home is situated on a street with no thru-traffic just four blocks from the ocean. A large two bedroom at 1,020 square feet, it features ceramic tile floors and a screened-in lanai. Its lawn has mature tropical landscaping and Areca palms to block the house from the road. There is a carport and a bonus lanai off the bathroom. Mail is delivered to the home and Spectrum is available. Hawaiian Shores community association runs the private water company and enforces CC&Rs for minimum neighborhood standards. Just a few minutes drive to Pahoa for shopping, groceries and services; it's 18 miles to Hilo. An HBR application must be on file to schedule a showing.