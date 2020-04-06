Amenities

59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Furnished Kohala Ranch Estate - This stunning 10-acre private Kohala Ranch estate has incredible views that stretch all the way down the Kohala Coastline. It is a gated community with 24-hour monitoring. The maintained landscaping has beautifully matured to include rolling green lawns, vibrant flowers, and well-groomed trees. An 800 sq. ft 3-car garage offers plenty of storage for your vehicles, adventuring toys, or perhaps a workshop. An outdoor grilling area is next to the swimming pool that features a lava-rock waterfall.



The main house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Moss stone dual fireplace creates a welcoming atmosphere no matter the side you chose to sit on. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, all major appliances including an induction stove top. Stylish plantation-style shutters on all the windows. There is even a koi pond on the interior of the home. Next to the main home is a 1-bed 1 bath Ohana that has a kitchen, sun-room, and private patio with pool access. This property is to be rented furnished. Rent includes electricity, water, landscaping, and pool maintenance.



The lease on this property will be no less than 6 months. All prospective tenants will be screened for previous rental history, income verification, credit history, and criminal background history. There is a $30.00 Application Fee per responsible adult. View by appointment only. No smoking or pets.



Showing Availability: In light of COVID-19, we will no longer be showing this property in person. All showings will be done virtually either through WhatsApp or Google Hangouts. Potential tenants are still required to currently reside within Hawaii.



