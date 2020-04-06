All apartments in Hawaii County
Find more places like 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawaii County, HI
/
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road

59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road · (844) 853-3628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road, Hawaii County, HI 96743

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road Available 05/01/20 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Furnished Kohala Ranch Estate - This stunning 10-acre private Kohala Ranch estate has incredible views that stretch all the way down the Kohala Coastline. It is a gated community with 24-hour monitoring. The maintained landscaping has beautifully matured to include rolling green lawns, vibrant flowers, and well-groomed trees. An 800 sq. ft 3-car garage offers plenty of storage for your vehicles, adventuring toys, or perhaps a workshop. An outdoor grilling area is next to the swimming pool that features a lava-rock waterfall.

The main house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Moss stone dual fireplace creates a welcoming atmosphere no matter the side you chose to sit on. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, all major appliances including an induction stove top. Stylish plantation-style shutters on all the windows. There is even a koi pond on the interior of the home. Next to the main home is a 1-bed 1 bath Ohana that has a kitchen, sun-room, and private patio with pool access. This property is to be rented furnished. Rent includes electricity, water, landscaping, and pool maintenance.

The lease on this property will be no less than 6 months. All prospective tenants will be screened for previous rental history, income verification, credit history, and criminal background history. There is a $30.00 Application Fee per responsible adult. View by appointment only. No smoking or pets.

Showing Availability: In light of COVID-19, we will no longer be showing this property in person. All showings will be done virtually either through WhatsApp or Google Hangouts. Potential tenants are still required to currently reside within Hawaii.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road have any available units?
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road have?
Some of 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road is pet friendly.
Does 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 59-1481 Kohala Ranch Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kahului, HIHilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HIKihei, HI
Kalaoa, HIHawaiian Beaches, HIMakawao, HIHolualoa, HI
Waikoloa Village, HIWailea, HIKailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity