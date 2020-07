Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient location close to both Haleiwa & Waialua & close to the bike path. This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house that features; updated kitchen & baths, original pine hardwood floors, ceiling fans, washer/dryer & a nice fenced yard space with a variety of fruit trees that include papaya, avocado, passion fruit & lime. Includes water up to $50.00 per month & yard service. 1 dog or cat may be negotiable.