All apartments in Haiku-Pauwela
Find more places like 1113 Kokomo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haiku-Pauwela, HI
/
1113 Kokomo Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1113 Kokomo Road

1113 Kokomo Road · (808) 244-7142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1113 Kokomo Road, Haiku-Pauwela, HI 96708
Haiku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1113 Kokomo Road · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease.

TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES

NOT HUD or Section 8 approved.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING.

MUST go through RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:

*** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.

Criteria: On approved credit. If past due amount is more than $1000, court judgments, collections, or more than 3 delinquencies it will not be approved. We also check to make sure your income is sufficient to pay the rent. If you have landlord evictions, it will NOT be approved. Must have sufficient income that nets twice the rent amount. Even if you don't have credit, we still run a credit check.

Co-signers must meet above criteria and be on the lease as well.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3695065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Kokomo Road have any available units?
1113 Kokomo Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1113 Kokomo Road currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Kokomo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Kokomo Road pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Kokomo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haiku-Pauwela.
Does 1113 Kokomo Road offer parking?
No, 1113 Kokomo Road does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Kokomo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Kokomo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Kokomo Road have a pool?
No, 1113 Kokomo Road does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Kokomo Road have accessible units?
No, 1113 Kokomo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Kokomo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Kokomo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Kokomo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Kokomo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1113 Kokomo Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HIKihei, HI
Wailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Napili-Honokowai, HIWailea, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity