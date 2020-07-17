1113 Kokomo Road

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease.



TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES



NOT HUD or Section 8 approved.

NO PETS

NO SMOKING.



MUST go through RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:



*** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.



Criteria: On approved credit. If past due amount is more than $1000, court judgments, collections, or more than 3 delinquencies it will not be approved. We also check to make sure your income is sufficient to pay the rent. If you have landlord evictions, it will NOT be approved. Must have sufficient income that nets twice the rent amount. Even if you don't have credit, we still run a credit check.



Co-signers must meet above criteria and be on the lease as well.



