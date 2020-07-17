91-1161 Lukahiu Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020

Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/UbK4mfaDAYM



DESCRIPTION:



3br/2.5ba, 2 story single family home in the Sun Terra community in Ewa Beach. Home has 1,496sf of interior living space on a 5,007sf enclosed lot. Enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants and Geiger community park.



Driving time to Schofield is approximately 20 minutes and 35 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor/Ft Shafter.



KEY FEATURES:

- Property Type: Single Family Home

- Interior Area: 1,496sf

- Bedrooms: 3

- Bathrooms: 2.5

- Parking: 2 car garage



PROPERTY FEATURES:

- Dishwasher

- Range/Oven/Hood

- Refrigerator

- Washer/Dryer



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- Community park.



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

- None



LEASE TERMS:

- Non Smoking

- No pets allowed

- Minimum Lease: 1 Year

- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

- Credit & Background Check Required

- Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759

Aiea HI 96701

808-445-9223

RB# 21817



(RLNE4040451)