91-1161 Lukahiu Pl

Amenities
3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020
Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/UbK4mfaDAYM
DESCRIPTION:
3br/2.5ba, 2 story single family home in the Sun Terra community in Ewa Beach. Home has 1,496sf of interior living space on a 5,007sf enclosed lot. Enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants and Geiger community park.
Driving time to Schofield is approximately 20 minutes and 35 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor/Ft Shafter.
KEY FEATURES:
- Property Type: Single Family Home
- Interior Area: 1,496sf
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Parking: 2 car garage
PROPERTY FEATURES:
- Dishwasher
- Range/Oven/Hood
- Refrigerator
- Washer/Dryer
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- Community park.
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
- None
LEASE TERMS:
- Non Smoking
- No pets allowed
- Minimum Lease: 1 Year
- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
- Credit & Background Check Required
- Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759
Aiea HI 96701
808-445-9223
RB# 21817
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4040451)