Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

91-1161 Lukahiu Pl

91-1161 Lukahiu Place · (808) 445-9223
Location

91-1161 Lukahiu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1161 Lukahiu Pl · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020
Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/UbK4mfaDAYM

DESCRIPTION:

3br/2.5ba, 2 story single family home in the Sun Terra community in Ewa Beach. Home has 1,496sf of interior living space on a 5,007sf enclosed lot. Enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants and Geiger community park.

Driving time to Schofield is approximately 20 minutes and 35 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor/Ft Shafter.

KEY FEATURES:
- Property Type: Single Family Home
- Interior Area: 1,496sf
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Parking: 2 car garage

PROPERTY FEATURES:
- Dishwasher
- Range/Oven/Hood
- Refrigerator
- Washer/Dryer

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- Community park.

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
- None

LEASE TERMS:
- Non Smoking
- No pets allowed
- Minimum Lease: 1 Year
- Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
- Credit & Background Check Required
- Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759
Aiea HI 96701
808-445-9223
RB# 21817

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4040451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

