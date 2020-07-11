247 Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Honolulu apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
5325 Liwai Street
5325 Liwai Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
880 sqft
Brand new and ready to move in! Upstairs 2 bedroom, one bath unit with open living area, open parking stall with lots of street parking. All new appliances to include refrigerator, stove, microwave, stack washer/dryer and split ac units in each room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601
7012 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1601 sqft
7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 Available 08/01/20 Moana Kai- 3 bed 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
7852 Makaaoa Place
7852 Makaaoa Place, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2100 sqft
A gated community at Queens Gate II, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 car garage on the golf course. 2100 + sq. ft. living space, upgraded carpet, a/c in all rooms, washer, dryer, d/w. Fenced courtyard with deck, yard service included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
7476 Makaa St
7476 Makaa Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1468 sqft
Hawaii Kai 3 / 2.5 / 2 Single Family Home - Enjoy the best in Hawaii Kai living in this quiet Anchorage neighborhood! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a spacious two car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4540 Malia Street
4540 Malia Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
660 sqft
LARGE-BRIGHT-CLEAN-BREEZY - Lower Level in PRIVATE HOME

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
4980 Poola St
4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,855
1678 sqft
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
48 Niuiki Circle
48 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
155 Nenue St
155 Nenue Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
500 sqft
‘Aina Haina - Newly renovated attched 1bd 1 bath! Full kitchen, Utilities Included. - Quiet and Responsible Tenants only! Owner is self managing and lives onsite.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
612 Hind Iuka Drive
612 Hind Iuka Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
2807 sqft
AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina. Corner lot with georgous mountain and valley views from the covered lanai and patio area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E
555 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commodore 1 bdm/1 ba with 2 Pkg and wonderful amenities - Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom unit at Commodore in Hawaii Kai. Enjoy the extra large living room with pretty tree top views.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD #229 KAIMALA MARINA
444 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
KAIMALA MARINA #229 - 4 Bed / 3 Bath / 1 Office / 2 Designated Parking -Property Address- KAIMALA MARINA #229 444 LUNALILO HOME ROAD HONOLULU, HI 96825 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
7536 Olili Place
7536 Olili Place, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Renovated 3 bdrm/2 bath home with apprx. 1,100 sf of living area + 80 sf of lanai area. Located in a quiet neighborhood in a cul de sac in Kalama Valley. Rent is $2850/mo. includes yard services.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
7018 Hawaii Kai Drive
7018 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1331 sqft
Available June 19th, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1377 sq ft unit at Nanea Kai. This unit offers 1 assigned garage parking, 1 open parking stall, central AC, W/D in unit, dishwasher, yard and great location. Community BBQ available.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
608 Kealahou Street
608 Kealahou Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
420 sqft
Newly renovated. Modern Design. Top of the line stainless steel appliances, gas cooking. Beautiful quartz countertops. High-end vinyl flooring. Utilities included: Cable, Electricity, Gas, Internet, Water, Sewer, and trash service.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
6750 Hawaii Kai Drive
6750 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1236 sqft
Enjoy unobstructed view of Hawaii Kai marina, Maunalua Bay and the Blue Pacific Ocean from the very top of Naniwa Gardens. Fully furnished penthouse unit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
1020 Koko Uka Place
1020 Koko Uka Place, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
3192 sqft
KOKO VILLA is a small high end community in Hawaii Kai. The house is one of the biggest floor plans within the community. BRAND NEW upgrade just completed made 6 bedrooms, 4 bathroom, (tax record is different).

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
531 Hahaione Street
531 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1211 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY SECURE UNIT NEAR ELEVATOR - High floor, 2 covered parking, all new appliances, flooring, kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
80 Poipu Drive
80 Po‘Ipū Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4866 sqft
Large fully furnished executive style home with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, garaged parking, dining room, bar, and heated pool. This luxurious home is located just above Maunalua Bay in the Portlock neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
139 Nawiliwili Street
139 Nāwiliwili Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1688 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Charming 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath and open concept home in Hawaii Kai with Den that can be a 3rd bedroom Large pad to park 3 cars at the top of the driveway. Wonderful breezy home. Lovely views of the ocean. Great BBQ area.

1 of 8

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
580 Lunalilo Home Road
580 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1488 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with enclosed yard and patio Private, clean, nice neighbors, near everything. Beautiful resort like amenities to enjoy. Open Flowing Plan with 2 car enclosed garage. Full size washer and Dryer, granite counters, pull out cabinets etc.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
718 Halaula Place
718 Halaula Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2031 sqft
Rarely available large 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with in-ground pool in the highly desirable Hawaii Kai neighborhood of Mariner's Cove.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
988 Kaahue Street
988 Kaahue Street, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,399
2423 sqft
988 Kaahue Street Available 08/02/20 Fantastic Mariners Ridge home with views! PV panels! - Available to rent or tour August 5th! Hawaii Kai Mariner's Ridge Home - with electricity offset via PV system! 4 bedrooms 2 -1/2 bath plus a rear den/office
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1420 Koko Head Ave.
1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1016 sqft
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
City Guide for East Honolulu, HI

"Each night Honolulu city lights /Bring me back again /You are my island sunset /You are my island dream." (- Keola Beamer)

East Honolulu is a part of Honolulu proper on the island of Oahu. From calm beaches just east of the iconic Diamond Head crater to the snorkeling wonders at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, East Honolulu is rife with natural beauty, stunning ocean front homes, great shopping, and good eats. The question isnt why should you move here, its what are you waiting for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Honolulu, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Honolulu apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

