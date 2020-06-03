All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

6637 Hawaii Kai Drive

6637 Hawai’I Kai Drive · (808) 780-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
East Honolulu
Apartments with Garage
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

6637 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3158 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A private boat dock awaits you! Available now, 3158 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 story single family house at Hawaii Kai Marina. House has a gated entrance with a separate two car garage and a drive way for at least 5 other cars. The house has a spacious kitchen, formal dining room, living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath downstairs and a master bedroom with ensuite and a smaller bedroom on the second floor. Out back is a large lanai, a deck with a pool and spa and a boat dock. Close to dining, market, CVS, Costco, entertainment, banks, schools, busline. Tenants pay all utilities. No pets and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive have any available units?
6637 Hawaii Kai Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive have?
Some of 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Hawaii Kai Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive does offer parking.
Does 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive has a pool.
Does 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive have accessible units?
No, 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6637 Hawaii Kai Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
