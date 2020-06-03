6637 Hawaii Kai Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

A private boat dock awaits you! Available now, 3158 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 story single family house at Hawaii Kai Marina. House has a gated entrance with a separate two car garage and a drive way for at least 5 other cars. The house has a spacious kitchen, formal dining room, living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath downstairs and a master bedroom with ensuite and a smaller bedroom on the second floor. Out back is a large lanai, a deck with a pool and spa and a boat dock. Close to dining, market, CVS, Costco, entertainment, banks, schools, busline. Tenants pay all utilities. No pets and no smoking please.