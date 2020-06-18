5687 Kalanianaole

Amenities

Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Welcome Home to 'Moana Lani'! Are you ready for a truly private and awe-inspiring waterfront stay? This oceanfront estate designed by Philip 'Pip' White, offers sunsets and views galore! All while being centrally located 10 minutes to Kahala and 5 minutes to Hawaii Kai!! Enjoy early morning yoga down near the water on your expansive and lush green lawn. Take a refreshing swim in your private pool and spa, or enjoy a glass of your favorite spirit on the upper veranda while watching the sunset or seeing the whales and turtles swim past! Easy unobstructed ocean access allows you to launch the kayaks, go swimming, surfing or fishing. The evening hours bring endless ambiance with the tiki torches and large gas fire bowls down near the water. Celebrate the rich Hawaiian oral tradition of 'talking story' as you sit out with all your family and create lasting memories around the fire pit. Gather the whole family together around the over-sized kitchen bar area to create a culinary feast. This home also features a separate guest house that makes a perfect 'man cave' for entertainment and sports. With a total of 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, there is room for accommodating extended family. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants, and positioned between downtown Waikiki and Haunama Bay, 'Moana Lani' is a BIG slice of Heaven on earth!



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS

2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

3. Standard occupancy for this is 12 guests with a max occupancy of 16 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

4. TA-067-581-1328-01

5. A/C Notes: Split/Central AC

6. Special Terms: Complimentary Mid-stay Cleaning Included for stays over 10+ nights. (Mandatory)



Max Included Electric Charge: $500



*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*



No Pets Allowed



