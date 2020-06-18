All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5687 Kalanianaole

5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5687 Kalanianaole · Avail. now

$39,950

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5103 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
yoga
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Welcome Home to 'Moana Lani'! Are you ready for a truly private and awe-inspiring waterfront stay? This oceanfront estate designed by Philip 'Pip' White, offers sunsets and views galore! All while being centrally located 10 minutes to Kahala and 5 minutes to Hawaii Kai!! Enjoy early morning yoga down near the water on your expansive and lush green lawn. Take a refreshing swim in your private pool and spa, or enjoy a glass of your favorite spirit on the upper veranda while watching the sunset or seeing the whales and turtles swim past! Easy unobstructed ocean access allows you to launch the kayaks, go swimming, surfing or fishing. The evening hours bring endless ambiance with the tiki torches and large gas fire bowls down near the water. Celebrate the rich Hawaiian oral tradition of 'talking story' as you sit out with all your family and create lasting memories around the fire pit. Gather the whole family together around the over-sized kitchen bar area to create a culinary feast. This home also features a separate guest house that makes a perfect 'man cave' for entertainment and sports. With a total of 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, there is room for accommodating extended family. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants, and positioned between downtown Waikiki and Haunama Bay, 'Moana Lani' is a BIG slice of Heaven on earth!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.
3. Standard occupancy for this is 12 guests with a max occupancy of 16 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.
4. TA-067-581-1328-01
5. A/C Notes: Split/Central AC
6. Special Terms: Complimentary Mid-stay Cleaning Included for stays over 10+ nights. (Mandatory)

Max Included Electric Charge: $500

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5687 Kalanianaole have any available units?
5687 Kalanianaole has a unit available for $39,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5687 Kalanianaole have?
Some of 5687 Kalanianaole's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5687 Kalanianaole currently offering any rent specials?
5687 Kalanianaole isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5687 Kalanianaole pet-friendly?
No, 5687 Kalanianaole is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 5687 Kalanianaole offer parking?
No, 5687 Kalanianaole does not offer parking.
Does 5687 Kalanianaole have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5687 Kalanianaole offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5687 Kalanianaole have a pool?
Yes, 5687 Kalanianaole has a pool.
Does 5687 Kalanianaole have accessible units?
No, 5687 Kalanianaole does not have accessible units.
Does 5687 Kalanianaole have units with dishwashers?
No, 5687 Kalanianaole does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5687 Kalanianaole have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5687 Kalanianaole has units with air conditioning.
