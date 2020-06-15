All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

501 Hahaione St. #4L

501 Hahaione Street · (808) 295-7854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Hahaione St. #4L · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
gym
pool
air conditioning
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
sauna
Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings. Furnishing include all kitchenware and linens. Resort like amenities including two pools, Jacuzzis, exercise room, handball court, BBQs. Available NOW through Dec 2020 or Jan 2021.
NO PETS & NO SMOKING | Application fee of $20 per person | Renters Insurance Required.
Contact Diane Sagucio (R-17711) @ 808-295-7854 or diane@southshorerealtyhi.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2208123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Hahaione St. #4L have any available units?
501 Hahaione St. #4L has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Hahaione St. #4L have?
Some of 501 Hahaione St. #4L's amenities include putting green, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Hahaione St. #4L currently offering any rent specials?
501 Hahaione St. #4L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Hahaione St. #4L pet-friendly?
No, 501 Hahaione St. #4L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 501 Hahaione St. #4L offer parking?
No, 501 Hahaione St. #4L does not offer parking.
Does 501 Hahaione St. #4L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Hahaione St. #4L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Hahaione St. #4L have a pool?
Yes, 501 Hahaione St. #4L has a pool.
Does 501 Hahaione St. #4L have accessible units?
No, 501 Hahaione St. #4L does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Hahaione St. #4L have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Hahaione St. #4L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Hahaione St. #4L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Hahaione St. #4L has units with air conditioning.
