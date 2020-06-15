501 Hahaione St. #4L

Amenities

Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings. Furnishing include all kitchenware and linens. Resort like amenities including two pools, Jacuzzis, exercise room, handball court, BBQs. Available NOW through Dec 2020 or Jan 2021.

NO PETS & NO SMOKING | Application fee of $20 per person | Renters Insurance Required.

Contact Diane Sagucio (R-17711) @ 808-295-7854 or diane@southshorerealtyhi.com



No Pets Allowed



