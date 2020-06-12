Amenities

358 Kealahou Street Available 06/16/20 Newly Upgraded Laulima at Hawaii Kai - Enjoy the Kokohead Crater views from this recently renovated home in Laulima, Hawaii Kai. This three bedroom, two and a half bath detached home entails fresh paint, 9 foot high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, ipe hardwood floor and tile throughout, 14' cathedral vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, closet systems in every bedroom closet, security system, sprinkler system, landscaped yard banana tree, orange tree and heliconia, two car garage with loft storage, and much more. Just a few minutes away from beautiful Kaiwi coast and Sandy's Beach.



Rent includes yard service and refuse.

One Year Lease

Available 06/16/20

Security Deposit: $3300

Application Fee: $25



For private showings please call:

Marisel Arquette, RA

(808) 380-5212



No Pets Allowed



