All apartments in East Honolulu
Find more places like 358 Kealahou Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Honolulu, HI
/
358 Kealahou Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

358 Kealahou Street

358 Kealahou Street · (808) 732-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

358 Kealahou Street, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 358 Kealahou Street · Avail. Jun 16

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
358 Kealahou Street Available 06/16/20 Newly Upgraded Laulima at Hawaii Kai - Enjoy the Kokohead Crater views from this recently renovated home in Laulima, Hawaii Kai. This three bedroom, two and a half bath detached home entails fresh paint, 9 foot high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, ipe hardwood floor and tile throughout, 14' cathedral vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, closet systems in every bedroom closet, security system, sprinkler system, landscaped yard banana tree, orange tree and heliconia, two car garage with loft storage, and much more. Just a few minutes away from beautiful Kaiwi coast and Sandy's Beach.

Rent includes yard service and refuse.
One Year Lease
Available 06/16/20
Security Deposit: $3300
Application Fee: $25

For private showings please call:
Marisel Arquette, RA
(808) 380-5212

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4572045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Kealahou Street have any available units?
358 Kealahou Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 358 Kealahou Street have?
Some of 358 Kealahou Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Kealahou Street currently offering any rent specials?
358 Kealahou Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Kealahou Street pet-friendly?
No, 358 Kealahou Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 358 Kealahou Street offer parking?
Yes, 358 Kealahou Street does offer parking.
Does 358 Kealahou Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Kealahou Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Kealahou Street have a pool?
No, 358 Kealahou Street does not have a pool.
Does 358 Kealahou Street have accessible units?
No, 358 Kealahou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Kealahou Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 Kealahou Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Kealahou Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 Kealahou Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 358 Kealahou Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Honolulu 1 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 Bedrooms
East Honolulu Apartments with GarageEast Honolulu Apartments with Gym
East Honolulu Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity