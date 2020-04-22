47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

AVAILABLE NOW! This is an amazing property with a freshly done interior. Assigned Parking is directly in front of the property. A/c in the main bedroom. Beautiful Mountain range right across the street. Great location!



Recently Renovated Condo on the second floor with two bedrooms and one full bath. In walking distance of the Ko'olau Center, and only 5-10 minute drive to the Windward Mall. The home has a washer and dryer and the closet space is plentiful. No smoking. No pets. No section 8.



$2000/mth. for rent with water & sewage included on a 1-year renewable lease. The building has a back garden with a bbq area and bicycle parking. The secured screen door allows for optimal airflow.



Contact Shawn Lee, RS-82918, with questions or for a showing show contact (808)255-2967 or Shawn@AtHomeHawaii.com



Apply at www.AtHomeHawaiiRentals.com



Listed by At Home Hawaii Real Estate Sales & Property Management, 1750 Kalakaua Ave. #2108, Honolulu HI 96826



