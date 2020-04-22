All apartments in Ahuimanu
47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202
47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202

47-420 Hui Iwa Street · (808) 255-2967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

47-420 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI 96744
Kahaluu

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE NOW! This is an amazing property with a freshly done interior. Assigned Parking is directly in front of the property. A/c in the main bedroom. Beautiful Mountain range right across the street. Great location!

Recently Renovated Condo on the second floor with two bedrooms and one full bath. In walking distance of the Ko'olau Center, and only 5-10 minute drive to the Windward Mall. The home has a washer and dryer and the closet space is plentiful. No smoking. No pets. No section 8.

$2000/mth. for rent with water & sewage included on a 1-year renewable lease. The building has a back garden with a bbq area and bicycle parking. The secured screen door allows for optimal airflow.

Contact Shawn Lee, RS-82918, with questions or for a showing show contact (808)255-2967 or Shawn@AtHomeHawaii.com

Apply at www.AtHomeHawaiiRentals.com

Listed by At Home Hawaii Real Estate Sales & Property Management, 1750 Kalakaua Ave. #2108, Honolulu HI 96826

Homes for sale can be viewed at www.AtHomeHawaii.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 have any available units?
47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ahuimanu, HI.
What amenities does 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 have?
Some of 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 currently offering any rent specials?
47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 pet-friendly?
No, 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ahuimanu.
Does 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 offer parking?
Yes, 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 does offer parking.
Does 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 have a pool?
No, 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 does not have a pool.
Does 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 have accessible units?
No, 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 does not have accessible units.
Does 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47-420 Hui Iwa Street - 1, Apt. A202 has units with air conditioning.
