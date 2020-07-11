/
89 Apartments for rent in Whitemarsh Island, GA with washer-dryer
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
2 Cutty Sark Road
2 Cuttysark Road, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2363 sqft
Large all brick home available in the Seagate subdivision. All new flooring throughout. Brand new stainless steel stove. Stainless steel fridge.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Results within 5 miles of Whitemarsh Island
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
10 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,235
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
5 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Benjamin Van Clark Park
1110 E Anderson Street
1110 E Anderson St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2744 sqft
Large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs unit for rent. Separate living room and dining room, and a balcony in the front and back. Unit has washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Convenient location, just minutes from downtown Savannah.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
303 W Henry Street
303 West Henry Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
303 W Henry Unit A is one of eight eclectic units located in The Jefferson at Henry. This renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath is located blocks away from SCAD and Historic Downtown.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Bingville
3601 Bull Street
3601 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Located In Ardsley Park! With Off Street Parking! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Recently Updated Apartment - Brand New Paint Job 7/2017! Wood Floors Throughout Living Area! Huge Living Room and Dining Room! Master Bedroom Has Large Built In Closet! Ceramic
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
1309 Jefferson Street
1309 Jefferson Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is a part of the new development known as The Jefferson at West Henry. Modern details found in the kitchen and bathroom combine with the classic character of the original structure.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Kayton - Frazier
528 Selma Street
528 Selma Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy, Modern, Unique. This ground level 2 bed, 2 bath home offers a spacious, open concept with ample living space and fully equipped kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
126 E 53rd Street
126 East 53rd Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
**Renovated with private garage parking** Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level apartment in highly desirable Ardsley Park. Freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
109 W Bolton Street
109 West Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
Virtual tour available! Nicknamed Bolton Forsyth Suite, this fully furnished and renovated one bedroom condo is available as a month-to-month rental.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
208 E Jones Street
208 East Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1152 sqft
Look upon picturesque Jones Street from on a wrought iron balcony located in this spacious yet charming one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms condo.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
507 Price Street
507 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
Great Location on price st! This Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with courtyard and parking just bring your clothes and tv! Located near SCAD and walking distance to downtown! Washer & Dryer Included!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
15 West Jones Lane
15 West Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
CH Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED CARRIAGE HOUSE Built in 1849 for Civil War Mayor Thomas Holcombe, the Carriage House was recently remodeled and beautifully furnished. Small balcony off the Master overlooks our beautiful courtyard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this unfurnished townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District. A block from The Habersham School and St.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
440 Bull St
440 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan
303 West 31st Street
303 W 31st St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1250 sqft
This renovated second floor three bedroom one bath and a half bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, lots of great light and a large private balcony.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
660 E 40th Street
660 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
660 E.
