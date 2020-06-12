Apartment List
GA
/
whitemarsh island
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM

80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitemarsh Island, GA

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Whitemarsh Island

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2810 Whatley Avenue
2810 Whatley Avenue, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Located just a few blocks from the Intercoastal Waterway. Open floor plan, wrap around porch, bright white kitchen, luxurious master suite, metal roof, walk to schools, shopping, dining & fishing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Whitemarsh Island
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Victory Heights
5 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Oakdale
14 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Cuyler-Brownsville
1 Unit Available
605 West 38th Street
605 West 38th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1144 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment near downtown on west side. Large open floor plan downstairs has living room/kitchen and one of the bedrooms and bathrooms. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2nd bathroom with deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
822 E. 37th St
822 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
822 E 37th St.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
214 East 48th Street
214 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
214 East 48th Street Available 06/15/20 Large Apartment - (RLNE5830335)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thomas Square
1 Unit Available
108 E. 39th Street
108 East 39th Street, Savannah, GA
108 E. 39th Street Available 07/06/20 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Victorian Home - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Victorian Home. 2 stories. Living room. Kitchen. Back yard. (RLNE5828504)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Short term available for June and July! Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this Townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
510 E York St
510 East York Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* George Jones Cottage is one of the only late-18th century homes in the Downtown Historic District.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victorian District-East
1 Unit Available
1111 Lincoln St
1111 Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy Savannah's Victorian District only blocks away from the city's largest green space, Forsyth Park. Fit for an extended stay - Private parking, enclosed spacious backyard, and plenty of space to spread out.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thomas Square
1 Unit Available
304 East 35th Street
304 East 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1573 sqft
Large duplex - Convenient location - duplex features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, dining room, front & side porches.1/2 Bath downstairs with Living room, dining room & kitchen. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and two full bathes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
2510 Nottingham Drive Available 06/17/20 Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thomas Square
1 Unit Available
307 East 31st Street
307 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Large Apartment - Lovely Victorian building on a cobble stone street.This is a large three bedroom and one full bathroom with a half bathroom apartment on the ground floor. Kitchen is furnished with stove. refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
517 E 33rd Street
517 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA
Charming Fully Renovated Home- Historic District 4 beds/2 baths - Beautifully renovated home in the Historic District downtown with off street parking. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms, hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
511 E 36th St
511 East 36th Street, Savannah, GA
Downtown Four Bedroom House with Front Porch - Downtown house near SCAD's Wallin Hall. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Features living room, sunken den, open kitchen, and covered front porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7712 Johnny Mercer
7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cuyler-Brownsville
1 Unit Available
633 West 35th Street
633 West 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1566 sqft
- Three bedrooms and two bathrooms freshly painted, wood flooring, new carpet master bedroom, alarm system, separate living room & dining room, large laundry room, living room with show fireplace, front porch area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
417 E 49th St
417 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Wonderful Brick family home in Ardsley Park, 3 bed 3 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Sunroom, Kitchen with Breakfast Room, 2400 sq. ft. $2000 per month. Call Helen Miltiades Realty - 912-238-4915

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
41 Whitaker Street
41 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
If you have been looking for an apartment in the middle of every place you want to go downtown, this is it. Just remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath (2 sinks and showers, one toilet), 3rd floor apartment between Broughton and Bay Street.

