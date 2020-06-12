/
3 bedroom apartments
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitemarsh Island, GA
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Whitemarsh Island
2810 Whatley Avenue
2810 Whatley Avenue, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Located just a few blocks from the Intercoastal Waterway. Open floor plan, wrap around porch, bright white kitchen, luxurious master suite, metal roof, walk to schools, shopping, dining & fishing.
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Whitemarsh Island
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Cuyler-Brownsville
605 West 38th Street
605 West 38th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1144 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment near downtown on west side. Large open floor plan downstairs has living room/kitchen and one of the bedrooms and bathrooms. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2nd bathroom with deck.
Midtown
822 E. 37th St
822 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
822 E 37th St.
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
214 East 48th Street
214 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
214 East 48th Street Available 06/15/20 Large Apartment - (RLNE5830335)
Thomas Square
108 E. 39th Street
108 East 39th Street, Savannah, GA
108 E. 39th Street Available 07/06/20 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Victorian Home - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Victorian Home. 2 stories. Living room. Kitchen. Back yard. (RLNE5828504)
Baldwin Park
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Short term available for June and July! Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll
Downtown Savannah
510 East McDonough Street
510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2700 sqft
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this Townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District.
Downtown Savannah
510 E York St
510 East York Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* George Jones Cottage is one of the only late-18th century homes in the Downtown Historic District.
Victorian District-East
1111 Lincoln St
1111 Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy Savannah's Victorian District only blocks away from the city's largest green space, Forsyth Park. Fit for an extended stay - Private parking, enclosed spacious backyard, and plenty of space to spread out.
Thomas Square
304 East 35th Street
304 East 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1573 sqft
Large duplex - Convenient location - duplex features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, dining room, front & side porches.1/2 Bath downstairs with Living room, dining room & kitchen. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and two full bathes.
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
2510 Nottingham Drive Available 06/17/20 Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all.
Thomas Square
307 East 31st Street
307 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Large Apartment - Lovely Victorian building on a cobble stone street.This is a large three bedroom and one full bathroom with a half bathroom apartment on the ground floor. Kitchen is furnished with stove. refrigerator and dishwasher.
Midtown
517 E 33rd Street
517 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA
Charming Fully Renovated Home- Historic District 4 beds/2 baths - Beautifully renovated home in the Historic District downtown with off street parking. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms, hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace.
Midtown
511 E 36th St
511 East 36th Street, Savannah, GA
Downtown Four Bedroom House with Front Porch - Downtown house near SCAD's Wallin Hall. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Features living room, sunken den, open kitchen, and covered front porch.
7712 Johnny Mercer
7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.
Cuyler-Brownsville
633 West 35th Street
633 West 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1566 sqft
- Three bedrooms and two bathrooms freshly painted, wood flooring, new carpet master bedroom, alarm system, separate living room & dining room, large laundry room, living room with show fireplace, front porch area.
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
417 E 49th St
417 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Wonderful Brick family home in Ardsley Park, 3 bed 3 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Sunroom, Kitchen with Breakfast Room, 2400 sq. ft. $2000 per month. Call Helen Miltiades Realty - 912-238-4915
Downtown Savannah
41 Whitaker Street
41 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
If you have been looking for an apartment in the middle of every place you want to go downtown, this is it. Just remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath (2 sinks and showers, one toilet), 3rd floor apartment between Broughton and Bay Street.
