2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitemarsh Island, GA
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Results within 1 mile of Whitemarsh Island
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
117 Ladonna Drive
117 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bathroom townhome located on Wilmington Island! With it's close proximity to restaurants, shopping, schools, Tybee Island, and easy access to downtown, it won't last long!
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Whitemarsh Island
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
898 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Downtown Savannah
24 E Liberty Street
24 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2022 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom in the Heart of the Landmark Historic District! Two story Penthouse Condo with Phenomenal Views of the Cathedral of Saint the Baptist! 4 Balconies new ac unit, high ceilings lots of Natural Light, Gorgeous
Thomas Square
102 E 31 Street
102 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Perfect Location and Layout plus close to SCAD and Forsythia Park! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom has a great floor plan and natural lighting through out plus washer and dryer also shared courtyard and off street parking as well! Master bedroom upstairs
Downtown Savannah
507 Price Street
507 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
Great Location on price st! This Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with courtyard and parking just bring your clothes and tv! Located near SCAD and walking distance to downtown! Washer & Dryer Included!
LaRoche Park - Springhill - Daffin Heights
2374 Pinetree Road
2374 Pinetree Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
Renovated Cute & Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fenced in yard! Cute in closed screen porch with washer and dryer also owner has a lawnmower for the tenants as well! This cute house is a must see located near skidaway road, Savannah State close to
Downtown Savannah
213 E. Hall Street
213 East Hall Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
2 BED | 1 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Known as Brockington Hall. Overlooking one of Savannahs loveliest brick-paved streets, this extraordinary Italianate Villa-styled 4-story house, c. 1882, consists of over 12,000 sq. ft.
Downtown Savannah
1 1/2 E Gordon St
1 1/2 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1225 sqft
Brand New!! Large garden level rental overlooking Monterrey Square, steps to Forsyth Park, at the corner of Gordon and Bull streets. Enjoy the perfect blend of timeless elements and modern upgrades.
Victorian District-East
116 E Bolton Street
116 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1150 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is less than a block from Forsyth Park! The upstairs unit also has a large living room, and bonus room for office or studio space.
Downtown Savannah
414 E Gaston St
414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking.
Downtown Savannah
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.
Beach Institute
543 E Gordon St
543 East Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1102 sqft
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Stepping inside, youll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood floors and comfortable furnishings.
