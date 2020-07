Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large all brick home available in the Seagate subdivision. All new flooring throughout. Brand new stainless steel stove. Stainless steel fridge. 3 bedrooms plus office or 4th bedroom, separate dining room, kitchen has breakfast bar, huge family room with working, wood burning fireplace. Garage converted to another living room with bar for entertaining. 1 full bath and a 1/2 bath in master. Fenced backyard. Washer and Dryer included. Available now. No pets.