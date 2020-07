Amenities

1421 Roper Ave. - Located in the Laroza heights area of West Point, and within walking distance to Point University and downtown West Point. Situated on corner lot, includes 2 bedrooms, living room, eat in kitchen, dining room, 1 bath. Has hardwoods thru out.



Keys can be checked out in our West Point Office 1101 Third Ave

Phone (706) 643-1343



Utilities: City of West Point

Schools: WPE/ LCM/TCH



No Pets Allowed



