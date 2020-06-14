Apartment List
/
GA
/
watkinsville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Watkinsville, GA with garage

Watkinsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1030 Stone Shoals Ct.
1030 Stone, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
1030 Stone Shoals Ct. Available 08/04/20 3 BR, 2 BA House - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. This house offers a large fenced in backyard and a two car garage. (RLNE4854875)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Southland Drive
106 Southland Drive, Watkinsville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2430 sqft
Newly Renovated Home in Oconee County - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully remodeled home is a 5 minute drive to downtown Watkinsville and is the perfect place to call home in the Bishops Vineyard neighborhood off of 441.
Results within 1 mile of Watkinsville

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1191 Calls Creek Drive
1191 Calls Creek Drive, Oconee County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$2,900
3047 sqft
This sprawling, updated Oconee County home includes a Mother-in-Law Suite! In all, this beautiful home offers 7 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 19

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1150 LaVista Road
1150 Lavista Rd, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
1150 LaVista Road Available 01/09/20 1150 LaVista Road - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020 - Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Oconee County. Unit feature Tesla charger in the garage and a remote control gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Watkinsville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Bend
53 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kingswood
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Berkley Hills
1 Unit Available
247 Holmes Ave
247 Holmes Avenue, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3350 sqft
This custom built all-brick home has an open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, dining room, large living-room 3 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. The daylight lower level has 2 entrances and walks out onto a private patio and yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Onyx Place
150 Onyx Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1018 sqft
150 Onyx Place Available 08/05/20 Charming Home Available August 2020! - Available August 5, 2020! This is a charming 3BR/2BA home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a established neighborhood on the Eastside of Athens.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
399 Richard Way
399 Richard Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1786 sqft
399 Richard Way Available 08/01/20 399 Richard Way - Preleasing for August 2020 - Large 3 Bedroom, 2. 5 bath, split-level, Eastside home. Huge living room with custom concrete floors and access to the back deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
102 Wakefield Trce
102 Wakefield Trace, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1076 sqft
Adorable 3BR, 2BA one-level cottage in desirable East Athens neighborhood, Villas at Snapfinger.
Results within 10 miles of Watkinsville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Normaltown
68 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
64 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,050
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 O'Conner Blvd
413 O'conner Boulevard, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Brand new townhome in West Athens - Beautiful townhouse in Lantern Walk. This unit is brand new and has a one car garage for covered parking. kitchen is open and very spacious with over sized refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space and large pantry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
269 N. Hull St. Unit 209
269 North Hull Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
779 sqft
269 N. Hull St. Unit 209 Available 08/05/20 Cotton Exchange #209 in Downtown Athens - Preleasing for August 2020 - Cotton Exchange Lofts are nestled above the rich culture and nightlife of Hull and Washington Streets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
350 Lake St.
350 Lake Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
New Construction!! Ready Aug 5, 2020. 3BR/2.5 Bath home with a true master bedroom. Home is located in the Cottages at Hilltop subdivision. It has an open floor plan with kitchen/living/ dining all open to each other.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Woodhurst Drive
105 Woodhurst Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1782 sqft
105 Woodhurst Drive Available 07/31/20 105 Woodhurst Dr - Eastside Home Preleasing for August - This home boasts the largest corner lot in the quiet family-friendly neighborhood of Woodhurst Dr.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Watkinsville, GA

Watkinsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Watkinsville 2 BedroomsWatkinsville 3 BedroomsWatkinsville Apartments with Balcony
Watkinsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWatkinsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Watkinsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWatkinsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Athens, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GALoganville, GAOakwood, GA
Flowery Branch, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GACovington, GAWinder, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Athens Technical CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University