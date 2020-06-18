All apartments in Watkinsville
106 Southland Drive
106 Southland Drive

106 Southland Drive
Location

106 Southland Drive, Watkinsville, GA 30677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Home in Oconee County - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully remodeled home is a 5 minute drive to downtown Watkinsville and is the perfect place to call home in the Bishops Vineyard neighborhood off of 441. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a two car garage, large front yard and fenced in back yard. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace that opens up into a gorgeous updated kitchen. A huge master suite is complete with a beautiful master bath, complete with a soaking tub and walk in closet. The house has been completely renovated with new paint, flooring, light fixtures and granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Pet friendly and washer/dryer included.

Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1844436?accessKey=5e63

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Southland Drive have any available units?
106 Southland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watkinsville, GA.
What amenities does 106 Southland Drive have?
Some of 106 Southland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Southland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Southland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Southland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Southland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 106 Southland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Southland Drive does offer parking.
Does 106 Southland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Southland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Southland Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Southland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Southland Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Southland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Southland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Southland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Southland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Southland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
