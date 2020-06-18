106 Southland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly Renovated Home in Oconee County - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully remodeled home is a 5 minute drive to downtown Watkinsville and is the perfect place to call home in the Bishops Vineyard neighborhood off of 441. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a two car garage, large front yard and fenced in back yard. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace that opens up into a gorgeous updated kitchen. A huge master suite is complete with a beautiful master bath, complete with a soaking tub and walk in closet. The house has been completely renovated with new paint, flooring, light fixtures and granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Pet friendly and washer/dryer included.



Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1844436?accessKey=5e63



(RLNE5832533)