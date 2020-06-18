106 Southland Drive

Amenities
Newly Renovated Home in Oconee County - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully remodeled home is a 5 minute drive to downtown Watkinsville and is the perfect place to call home in the Bishops Vineyard neighborhood off of 441. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a two car garage, large front yard and fenced in back yard. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace that opens up into a gorgeous updated kitchen. A huge master suite is complete with a beautiful master bath, complete with a soaking tub and walk in closet. The house has been completely renovated with new paint, flooring, light fixtures and granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Pet friendly and washer/dryer included.
Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1844436?accessKey=5e63
(RLNE5832533)