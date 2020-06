Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5238 FORTRESS CIRCLE Available 07/01/20 3/2 CLOSE LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - 3 BDRM, 2 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR MOODY AFB! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH TRAY CEILINGS. ARCHED ENTRYWAY INTO HALL WHERE 2 GIEST BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED. ALL BEDROOMS EQUIPPED WITH CEILING FANS. KITCHEN IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE FRIDGE, STOVE, DISHWASHER, AND MICROWAVE. SMALL BREEZEWAY BETWEEN HOUSE AND GARAGE. LARGE SOKER TUB IN MASTER BATHROOM. LARGE BACK YARD!!



**MOVE IN SPECIAL: $250 CREDIT AT TIME OF MOVE IN!**



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NONREFUNDABLE AND MUST BE TURNED IN WITH PROOF OF INCOME AND VALID ID TO BE LOOKED AT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



