Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This open & split floorplan features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters & kitchen breakfast bar. Large living room with fireplace & separate dining area. Outside features a well manicured yard & lovely screened in porch. You will find plenty of room in this owners' suite with trey ceiling, ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Ensuite bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower and double vanities. Don't miss out on this classic and stately gem in the prestigious Arbor Run.