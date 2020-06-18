223 N. Ashley St. - 206

Amenities

recently renovated internet access

This historic building has been beautifully renovated into a unique layout of office spaces. It will project a professional business presence, without the cost of a stand alone building. With a variety of sizes, suitable to your preference we have rooms ranging from roughly 100 square feet to 500 square feet. Electricity, water, heat & air, WiFi (100/5), restroom supplies, and common area maintenance are all included in price. - please note that photos may not necessarily be of that particular unit, but are for various areas of the building.

commercial listing this is not a residential listing