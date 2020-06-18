All apartments in Valdosta
Find more places like 223 N. Ashley St. - 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valdosta, GA
/
223 N. Ashley St. - 206
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

223 N. Ashley St. - 206

223 N Ashley St · (229) 259-0626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Valdosta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

223 N Ashley St, Valdosta, GA 31601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This historic building has been beautifully renovated into a unique layout of office spaces. It will project a professional business presence, without the cost of a stand alone building. With a variety of sizes, suitable to your preference we have rooms ranging from roughly 100 square feet to 500 square feet. Electricity, water, heat & air, WiFi (100/5), restroom supplies, and common area maintenance are all included in price. - please note that photos may not necessarily be of that particular unit, but are for various areas of the building.
commercial listing this is not a residential listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 have any available units?
223 N. Ashley St. - 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valdosta, GA.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
Is 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 currently offering any rent specials?
223 N. Ashley St. - 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 pet-friendly?
No, 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valdosta.
Does 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 offer parking?
No, 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 does not offer parking.
Does 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 have a pool?
No, 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 does not have a pool.
Does 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 have accessible units?
No, 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 N. Ashley St. - 206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 223 N. Ashley St. - 206?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St
Valdosta, GA 31602
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr
Valdosta, GA 31602
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd
Valdosta, GA 31605

Similar Pages

Valdosta 2 BedroomsValdosta Apartments with Balcony
Valdosta Apartments with ParkingValdosta Dog Friendly Apartments
Valdosta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lake City, FLMadison, FL
Tifton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Valdosta State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity