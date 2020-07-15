All apartments in Valdosta
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1904 Jeanette Street

1904 Jeanette Street · (229) 245-6380 ext. 139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1904 Jeanette Street, Valdosta, GA 31602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 Jeanette Street · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1861 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to VSU - This brick home has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite is very private. The living room features a fireplace and hard wood floors, the kitchen has an exposed brick wall and includes a stove, ref., dishwasher and an "as is" microwave. One of the bath rooms has a large soaking tub. The house also has central heat and air and a fenced back yard. Living space is 1,861 SF, Electricity= Ga. Power & Water= City of Valdosta
They will allow pets with a 200.00 pet fee.

(RLNE2304507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Jeanette Street have any available units?
1904 Jeanette Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Jeanette Street have?
Some of 1904 Jeanette Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Jeanette Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Jeanette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Jeanette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Jeanette Street is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Jeanette Street offer parking?
No, 1904 Jeanette Street does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Jeanette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Jeanette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Jeanette Street have a pool?
No, 1904 Jeanette Street does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Jeanette Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 Jeanette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Jeanette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Jeanette Street has units with dishwashers.
