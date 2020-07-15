1904 Jeanette Street

Amenities
Close to VSU - This brick home has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite is very private. The living room features a fireplace and hard wood floors, the kitchen has an exposed brick wall and includes a stove, ref., dishwasher and an "as is" microwave. One of the bath rooms has a large soaking tub. The house also has central heat and air and a fenced back yard. Living space is 1,861 SF, Electricity= Ga. Power & Water= City of Valdosta
They will allow pets with a 200.00 pet fee.
(RLNE2304507)