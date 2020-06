Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

1705 Almond Tree Place, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3BR/2BA home located in the Shiloh Forest Subdivision. It features ceiling fans and window treatments. A refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove are included. In addition a washer and dryer is also included. There is carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, and laminate in the living room. Outside features include a fenced backyard and utility shed. No pets allowed!



(RLNE2331959)