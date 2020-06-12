All apartments in Valdosta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

1308 McRee Drive

1308 Mcree Drive · (229) 242-7575 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 McRee Drive · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Updated appliances include HVAC, new smooth-top range, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, etc. Former porch converted to a nice sun-room with working windows that function to provide a very nice additional square footage to enjoy on any day. Total electric throughout. The large back yard includes two mature grapevines, a nice patio and full sun almost all day long. Huge wired workshop out back as well. Sorry, no pets permitted. This property is available to view!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2056473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 McRee Drive have any available units?
1308 McRee Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 McRee Drive have?
Some of 1308 McRee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 McRee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 McRee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 McRee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1308 McRee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valdosta.
Does 1308 McRee Drive offer parking?
No, 1308 McRee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1308 McRee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 McRee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 McRee Drive have a pool?
No, 1308 McRee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1308 McRee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 McRee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 McRee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 McRee Drive has units with dishwashers.
