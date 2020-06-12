Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ice maker carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Updated appliances include HVAC, new smooth-top range, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, etc. Former porch converted to a nice sun-room with working windows that function to provide a very nice additional square footage to enjoy on any day. Total electric throughout. The large back yard includes two mature grapevines, a nice patio and full sun almost all day long. Huge wired workshop out back as well. Sorry, no pets permitted. This property is available to view!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2056473)