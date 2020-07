Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

1020 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Close to Everything in the City of Valdosta - This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath is conveniently located off Baytree Road, with a short distance to shopping, restaurants, VSU and so many other places. It has a beautiful sunroom to relax in. Amenities Included: “as is” washer/dryer with connections, kitchen w/ stove, lawn service included, 1 car carport, wired storage shed. Limit of 1 pet permitted w/approval.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3809121)