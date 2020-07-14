181 COOSA RUN.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Home is completely furnished. Move in ready. Just bring your toothbrush. Master bedroom on both levels and living area also on both levels. Home has a Vermont gas stove you can use if the electric goes out to keep you warm. Home is only available till 5/31/21. Perfect for someone building a home.