181 COOSA RUN.
181 COOSA RUN
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

181 COOSA RUN

181 Coosa Run · (828) 389-8777
Location

181 Coosa Run, Union County, GA 30512

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Home is completely furnished. Move in ready. Just bring your toothbrush. Master bedroom on both levels and living area also on both levels. Home has a Vermont gas stove you can use if the electric goes out to keep you warm. Home is only available till 5/31/21. Perfect for someone building a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 181 COOSA RUN have any available units?
181 COOSA RUN has a unit available for $950 per month.
What amenities does 181 COOSA RUN have?
Some of 181 COOSA RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 COOSA RUN currently offering any rent specials?
181 COOSA RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 COOSA RUN pet-friendly?
No, 181 COOSA RUN is not pet friendly.
Does 181 COOSA RUN offer parking?
Yes, 181 COOSA RUN offers parking.
Does 181 COOSA RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 COOSA RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 COOSA RUN have a pool?
No, 181 COOSA RUN does not have a pool.
Does 181 COOSA RUN have accessible units?
No, 181 COOSA RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 181 COOSA RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 COOSA RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 COOSA RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 COOSA RUN does not have units with air conditioning.

