All apartments in Tyrone
Find more places like 197 Castlewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
197 Castlewood Road
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

197 Castlewood Road

197 Castlewood Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyrone
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

197 Castlewood Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
197 Castlewood Rd: SPACIOUS (2,654 square feet) recently renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath traditional style home on level lot with beautiful lake view from back deck! Attached 2 car garage and family room. Available now! Call to view today! -

(RLNE4812846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Castlewood Road have any available units?
197 Castlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 197 Castlewood Road have?
Some of 197 Castlewood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Castlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
197 Castlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Castlewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 197 Castlewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 197 Castlewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 197 Castlewood Road offers parking.
Does 197 Castlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 197 Castlewood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Castlewood Road have a pool?
No, 197 Castlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 197 Castlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 197 Castlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Castlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Castlewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Castlewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Castlewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tyrone 3 BedroomsTyrone Apartments with Parking
Tyrone Apartments with Washer-DryerTyrone Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyrone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College