Troup County, GA
315 Riverbend Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

315 Riverbend Dr

315 Riverbend Drive · (706) 883-1111
Location

315 Riverbend Drive, Troup County, GA 30240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Riverbend Dr · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1816 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
315 Riverbend Dr - This home offers country living at its best. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is located on sunny West Point Lake. Spend your afternoons and weekends kayaking or canoeing from your own back yard! You also have a wonderful view of the lake from the sunroom. French doors separate the sunroom from the spacious living room, that features a gas fireplace. Kitchen includes loads of cabinets, lazy susan, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an eat in kitchen. There's also a dining room! Washer and Dryer stays with the property. Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom. Huge front yard. Garden area that's been designated already, and includes a fence. Home has a 2 car garage. Well water. Lawn maintenance is also included. Must see to appreciate! This one doesn't disappoint!

Directions: Mooty Bridge Rd to Hubbard Rd, turn left on Riverbend Dr. House will be on the left.

Utilities: Diverse Power
Schools: HCE/GNM/LHS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Riverbend Dr have any available units?
315 Riverbend Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Riverbend Dr have?
Some of 315 Riverbend Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Riverbend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
315 Riverbend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Riverbend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 315 Riverbend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troup County.
Does 315 Riverbend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 315 Riverbend Dr offers parking.
Does 315 Riverbend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Riverbend Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Riverbend Dr have a pool?
No, 315 Riverbend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 315 Riverbend Dr have accessible units?
No, 315 Riverbend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Riverbend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Riverbend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Riverbend Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Riverbend Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
