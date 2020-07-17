Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

315 Riverbend Dr - This home offers country living at its best. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is located on sunny West Point Lake. Spend your afternoons and weekends kayaking or canoeing from your own back yard! You also have a wonderful view of the lake from the sunroom. French doors separate the sunroom from the spacious living room, that features a gas fireplace. Kitchen includes loads of cabinets, lazy susan, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an eat in kitchen. There's also a dining room! Washer and Dryer stays with the property. Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom. Huge front yard. Garden area that's been designated already, and includes a fence. Home has a 2 car garage. Well water. Lawn maintenance is also included. Must see to appreciate! This one doesn't disappoint!



Directions: Mooty Bridge Rd to Hubbard Rd, turn left on Riverbend Dr. House will be on the left.



Utilities: Diverse Power

Schools: HCE/GNM/LHS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5767881)