Troup County, GA
231 Murphy Rd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

231 Murphy Rd

231 Murphy Road · (706) 407-0518
Location

231 Murphy Road, Troup County, GA 30240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Outstanding home for lease just a stone's throw from Great Wolf Lodge and I-85 Access! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been completely remodeled with tasteful farmhouse style finishes throughout including porcelain hardwood-look tile in the main living areas, spacious kitchen with pantry, custom countertops, white subway backsplash, and double bowl apron sink. Large bonus room on main level perfect for second family room or hobby room. Master suite features private bath that has been completely updated with custom double vanity. Large sunroom overlooks the fenced backyard which is level, kid-friendly, and features two outbuildings! Enough parking for the whole family and guests! Call today to view this exceptional home! We are encouraging rental applications at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Murphy Rd have any available units?
231 Murphy Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Murphy Rd have?
Some of 231 Murphy Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Murphy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
231 Murphy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Murphy Rd pet-friendly?
No, 231 Murphy Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troup County.
Does 231 Murphy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 231 Murphy Rd offers parking.
Does 231 Murphy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Murphy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Murphy Rd have a pool?
No, 231 Murphy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 231 Murphy Rd have accessible units?
No, 231 Murphy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Murphy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Murphy Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Murphy Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Murphy Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
