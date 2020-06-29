231 Murphy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Outstanding home for lease just a stone's throw from Great Wolf Lodge and I-85 Access! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been completely remodeled with tasteful farmhouse style finishes throughout including porcelain hardwood-look tile in the main living areas, spacious kitchen with pantry, custom countertops, white subway backsplash, and double bowl apron sink. Large bonus room on main level perfect for second family room or hobby room. Master suite features private bath that has been completely updated with custom double vanity. Large sunroom overlooks the fenced backyard which is level, kid-friendly, and features two outbuildings! Enough parking for the whole family and guests! Call today to view this exceptional home! We are encouraging rental applications at this time.