Apartment List
/
GA
/
thunderbolt
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

69 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Thunderbolt, GA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Savannah
2130 East Gwinnett St
2130 East Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Cute Bungalow - great yard - Two Bedroom - Cute little Eastside Bungalow with a great yard for all of your outdoor activities. (RLNE5886466)
Results within 5 miles of Thunderbolt
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
10 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
5 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
166 Units Available
Yamacraw Village
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
Located steps from Savannah's thriving downtown scene, The Baxly is a prime location to call home for those who want to live right in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
95 Units Available
Abercorn Heights - Lamara Heights
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
940 sqft
Our multi-million dollar renovation is almost complete! Located in the desirable Ardsley Park neighborhood, The Grove at Ardsley Park boasts brand new and renovated apartment homes and townhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Twickenham
320 Forrest Avenue
320 Forrest Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Twickenham. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new bath fixtures, and new kitchen appliances. New energy efficient double hung windows and spray foam insulation.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
116 E Bolton Street
116 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is less than a block from Forsyth Park! The upstairs unit also has a large living room, and bonus room for office or studio space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan
303 West 31st Street
303 W 31st St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1250 sqft
This renovated second floor three bedroom one bath and a half bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, lots of great light and a large private balcony.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
546 E Congress Street
546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1260 sqft
Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
506 East 31st Street
506 East 31st Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
506 East 31st Street Available 07/22/20 Renovated Single Family Home with 3 Beds & 3 Baths & Great Downtown Location! - Well appointed single family home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, lovely countertops, fenced in back

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
15 W Jones St B
15 W Jones St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Home on Jones - Property Id: 314782 Available August or Sept 1. Spacious 2BR apartment with high ceilings, original hardwood floors, fireplaces and 10' french doors. Lots of light. Private entrance to courtyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
216 W Park Ave Apt A
216 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Get a sense of Savannah’s community while you live like a local at this unique property.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home is a 3

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University