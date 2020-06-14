Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Thunderbolt, GA

Finding an apartment in Thunderbolt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Victory Heights
7 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
East Savannah
1 Unit Available
2403 Bolling Street
2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1135 sqft
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch.
Results within 5 miles of Thunderbolt
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pine Gardens
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,244
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oakdale
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Savannah
31 Units Available
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,695
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,165
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Eastside
18 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
Downtown Savannah
3 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
40 Price Street
40 Price Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1155 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment home in the Historic District. This beautiful lower level unit has been completely remodeled with all the modern amenities while being approved by the Savannah Historic Preservation.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
2510 Nottingham Drive Available 06/17/20 Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
216 W Park Ave Apt A
216 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Get a sense of Savannahs community while you live like a local at this unique property.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
517 E 33rd Street
517 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1640 sqft
Charming Fully Renovated Home- Historic District 4 beds/2 baths - Beautifully renovated home in the Historic District downtown with off street parking. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms, hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7712 Johnny Mercer
7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
511 E 36th St
511 East 36th Street, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1884 sqft
Downtown Four Bedroom House with Front Porch - Downtown house near SCAD's Wallin Hall. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Features living room, sunken den, open kitchen, and covered front porch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
214 East 48th Street
214 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
214 East 48th Street Available 06/15/20 Large Apartment - (RLNE5830335)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Short term available for June and July! Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victorian District-East
1 Unit Available
116 E Bolton Street
116 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1150 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is less than a block from Forsyth Park! The upstairs unit also has a large living room, and bonus room for office or studio space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
546 E Congress Street
546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1260 sqft
Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Thunderbolt, GA

Finding an apartment in Thunderbolt that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

