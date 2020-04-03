All apartments in Temple
114 Iverson Pl.
114 Iverson Pl

114 Iverson Place · (770) 786-9911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

114 Iverson Place, Temple, GA 30179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*A REAL JEWEL. *A classic, comfortable home which features 5 bedrooms & 3 bath. *A neat, efficient kitchen makes cooking easy. *The placement of all the appliances makes for easy food prep. *Pantry provides plenty of storage. *The roomy master bedroom suite includes a generous walk in closet & ensuite. *In the living room, a toasty open fireplace is perfect for keeping warm on cold winter nights. Daydreaming comes naturally in this place you could call home.**Not a regular rental property. *Property is rent to own.*Property also listed in the MLS for sale.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

