114 Iverson Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*A REAL JEWEL. *A classic, comfortable home which features 5 bedrooms & 3 bath. *A neat, efficient kitchen makes cooking easy. *The placement of all the appliances makes for easy food prep. *Pantry provides plenty of storage. *The roomy master bedroom suite includes a generous walk in closet & ensuite. *In the living room, a toasty open fireplace is perfect for keeping warm on cold winter nights. Daydreaming comes naturally in this place you could call home.**Not a regular rental property. *Property is rent to own.*Property also listed in the MLS for sale.