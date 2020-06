Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4 Southern Court is a conveniently located apartment on the campus of GSU. This 2 bed 1 bath with a bonus room and is pet friendly with restriction and pet fees are required. This particular unit is an END UNIT, lawn care is also included! Available August 1st. Call today for a tour! 912-764-5397 (KEYS)