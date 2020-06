Amenities

ONLY ONE Cottage available for Fall 2020 for rent in the popular Ashbrooke neighborhood. You could live in this cute cottage that features waterproof laminate flooring throughout, a large front porch, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, laundry room, screened in back porch, and much more. These houses won't last long! Call today to schedule a tour.