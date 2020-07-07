All apartments in St. Simons
110 N Palm Villas Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

110 N Palm Villas Court

110 N Palm Villas Ct · (912) 223-7540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 N Palm Villas Ct, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$3,395

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Island living at its finest with this elegant and spacious brick condominium. Very close to the village area with 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. With over 2,500 sq. ft., the main living area features a large master suite with plenty of closet space, open kitchen to living area, fireplace, and separate dining area. You also have an enjoyable private rear courtyard. The upstairs has an open area that is perfect for an office or additional living space as well as a 2nd master suite, and the 3rd bedroom. Large closet space on this level as well. Plenty to love here and you will absolutely love have the village area either a short walk or bike ride away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 N Palm Villas Court have any available units?
110 N Palm Villas Court has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 110 N Palm Villas Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 N Palm Villas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N Palm Villas Court pet-friendly?
No, 110 N Palm Villas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 110 N Palm Villas Court offer parking?
Yes, 110 N Palm Villas Court offers parking.
Does 110 N Palm Villas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 N Palm Villas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N Palm Villas Court have a pool?
No, 110 N Palm Villas Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 N Palm Villas Court have accessible units?
No, 110 N Palm Villas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N Palm Villas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 N Palm Villas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 N Palm Villas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 N Palm Villas Court does not have units with air conditioning.
