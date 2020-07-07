110 N Palm Villas Court

Amenities

Island living at its finest with this elegant and spacious brick condominium. Very close to the village area with 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. With over 2,500 sq. ft., the main living area features a large master suite with plenty of closet space, open kitchen to living area, fireplace, and separate dining area. You also have an enjoyable private rear courtyard. The upstairs has an open area that is perfect for an office or additional living space as well as a 2nd master suite, and the 3rd bedroom. Large closet space on this level as well. Plenty to love here and you will absolutely love have the village area either a short walk or bike ride away.