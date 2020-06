Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This fabulous home is located in Plantation, situated on a lot with golf and lagoon views. It's on #17 Palmetto Course. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, screened porch nd deck for enjoying the views. It has a paver driveway, walkway and courtyard. two car garage. Washer/dryer included.