252 Johnson St

BUY OR LEASE this home using the Home Partners of America lease w/right to purchase program. Call agent for details. LIKE NEW 4 bedroom / 3 bath detached home. Walk or golf cart around Historic Downtown Senoia from this bright, inviting and completely renovated ranch home. Almost everything is brand NEW! New Roof, New Windows, New Siding, New HVAC and New Hot Water Heater. LVP flooring throughout home allow for a consistent flow from one room to the next. The great room features the original wood stove. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room and has brand New appliances and open shelving for character. All bathrooms with tiles floors and shower walls. Just around the corner from Seavy Park and minutes to Hwy 85, Hwy 16 and Peachtree City.