Senoia, GA
252 Johnson St
252 Johnson St

252 Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Location

252 Johnson Street, Senoia, GA 30276

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BUY OR LEASE this home using the Home Partners of America lease w/right to purchase program. Call agent for details. LIKE NEW 4 bedroom / 3 bath detached home. Walk or golf cart around Historic Downtown Senoia from this bright, inviting and completely renovated ranch home. Almost everything is brand NEW! New Roof, New Windows, New Siding, New HVAC and New Hot Water Heater. LVP flooring throughout home allow for a consistent flow from one room to the next. The great room features the original wood stove. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room and has brand New appliances and open shelving for character. All bathrooms with tiles floors and shower walls. Just around the corner from Seavy Park and minutes to Hwy 85, Hwy 16 and Peachtree City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Johnson St have any available units?
252 Johnson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Senoia, GA.
Is 252 Johnson St currently offering any rent specials?
252 Johnson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Johnson St pet-friendly?
No, 252 Johnson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Senoia.
Does 252 Johnson St offer parking?
No, 252 Johnson St does not offer parking.
Does 252 Johnson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Johnson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Johnson St have a pool?
No, 252 Johnson St does not have a pool.
Does 252 Johnson St have accessible units?
No, 252 Johnson St does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Johnson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Johnson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Johnson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 252 Johnson St has units with air conditioning.
