seminole county
6 Apartments for rent in Seminole County, GA📍
220 East 2nd Street
220 East 2nd Street, Donalsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $650.00; IMRID24247
702 Cloud Street
702 Cloud Street, Donalsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
1400 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1400; Parking: 3 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $700.00; IMRID9996
416 North Henderson Avenue
416 North Henderson Avenue, Donalsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$525
1024 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1024; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $525.00; IMRID16141
Results within 10 miles of Seminole County
6962 Broadway Street
6962 Broadway St, Grand Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$745
1440 sqft
Check out this spacious home with a large, covered front porch and convenient access to Grand Ridge Middle School with lawn maintenance included. This 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home sits on a corner lot on a quiet street.
2141 B Buckhead
2141 Buckhead Ave, Grand Ridge, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
1000 sqft
Duplex Apartment located in nice quiet neighborhood. Lawn service and pest control included
6917 Burke St
6917 Burke St, Grand Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
880 sqft
This charming 2/1 home in Grand Ridge, located just a few miles from I-10, gives you easy access to Tallahassee and Panama City. With lawn maintenance included, you can enjoy this nice sized front and back yard this summer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Seminole County area include Gulf Coast State College, Tallahassee Community College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and Florida State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
