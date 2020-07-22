/
jackson county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Jackson County, FL
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
5553 Hartsfield Rd
5553 Hartsfield Road, Jackson County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Singlewide & 10 acres - Recently updated singlewide mobile home in the country. There is a barn and a round pen and a small turn out pasture.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6962 Broadway Street
6962 Broadway St, Grand Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$745
1440 sqft
Check out this spacious home with a large, covered front porch and convenient access to Grand Ridge Middle School with lawn maintenance included. This 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home sits on a corner lot on a quiet street.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2141 B Buckhead
2141 Buckhead Ave, Grand Ridge, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
1000 sqft
Duplex Apartment located in nice quiet neighborhood. Lawn service and pest control included
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4605 Highway 273
4605 Florida Highway 273, Jackson County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1046 sqft
This lovely 3/2 brick home in Graceville with an attached garage sits on nearly an acre and is so conveniently located.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6917 Burke St
6917 Burke St, Grand Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
880 sqft
This charming 2/1 home in Grand Ridge, located just a few miles from I-10, gives you easy access to Tallahassee and Panama City. With lawn maintenance included, you can enjoy this nice sized front and back yard this summer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
3218 Highway 71
3218 Florida Highway 71, Jackson County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1560 sqft
This lovely 3/2 in Marianna sits on a 2-acre lot and is quite spacious with lawn maintenance included! Lots of room in the kitchen with ample cabinets and comes with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave! The bedrooms are a good size with
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3041 Southern Blvd
3041 Southern Boulevard, Jackson County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Corner lot with trees in Alford, FL - Nice corner lot with large trees in the yard and a shed. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Eat-in kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, stove and refrigerator. Wrap-around porch and a one car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 07:46 PM
1 Unit Available
2960 Hillcrest Drive
2960 Hillcrest Street, Marianna, FL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
This 3/2 doublewide home in Marianna features a large one-car garage with an electric door and oversized enclosed front porch - a must-see! Located on a quiet road with little traffic but with convenient access to the city.
Results within 10 miles of Jackson County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 08:11 AM
1 Unit Available
220 East 2nd Street
220 East 2nd Street, Donalsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $650.00; IMRID24247
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 03:18 AM
1 Unit Available
702 Cloud Street
702 Cloud Street, Donalsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
1400 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1400; Parking: 3 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $700.00; IMRID9996
1 of 2
Last updated April 10 at 03:18 AM
1 Unit Available
416 North Henderson Avenue
416 North Henderson Avenue, Donalsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$525
1024 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1024; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $525.00; IMRID16141
