apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
131 Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
6 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Scottdale
3217 Gifford St
3217 Gifford Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Cute as a button remodeled bungalow home ready to move in. Upgraded tile in bedrooms, living room, and hallway. Kitchen offers NEW cabinets, NEW counter, NEW fridge, NEW stove, NEW vent hood & pantry. Spacious laundry room with WASHER & DRYER.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Greater Valley Brook
2734 Hollywood Drive
2734 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1347 sqft
Beautiful midcentury ranch on a quiet street in a prime location. This renovated home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops & a tiled backsplash.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greater Valley Brook
2932 Westbury Dr
2932 Westbury Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1142 sqft
Adorable Two Bed Scottdale Ranch w/ Bonus Room! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Scottdale
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
28 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,372
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
29 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
9 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
161 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Ridgeland Park
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,427
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1157 sqft
Situated in central Decatur. Close to a retail village and community park. Apartments feature high-end amenities like stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community facilities include a saltwater pool, hammock park and indoor spa.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Medlock Park
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
131 Center Street
131 Center Street, Avondale Estates, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1368 sqft
What! Avondale Estates for this price? Small, charming but functional. Larger than a studio but not by much. Has a small Living room, updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile, no carpet here.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glennwood Estates
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
3291 Wiltshire Drive
3291 Wiltshire Drive, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2135 sqft
Welcome home to Avondale Estates! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental is available for move-in asap. Enjoy the living room, separate dining room, open eat-in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
166 Ridgeland Avenue
166 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
768 sqft
Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square.
Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
1143 Mayfield Drive
1143 Mayfield Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2070 sqft
SPACIOUS & SOPHISTICATED SPLIT-FOYER HOME LOCATED IN A WELL DISTINGUISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. AMAZING OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH STUNNING NATURAL LIGHT W/HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
15 Dartmouth Avenue
15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
COZY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature preserve.
Results within 5 miles of Scottdale
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
160 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
18 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
40 Units Available
Edgewood
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
