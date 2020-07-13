Apartment List
/
GA
/
scottdale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:38 AM

217 Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scottdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
$
8 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Greater Valley Brook
766 Valley Brook Road
766 Valley Brook Road, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1373 sqft
Renovated 1930s bungalow, perfect home for people and dogs (doggy door in back, screened front porch, mud room, easy to clean floors, fenced yard). Two large bedrooms with bonus room that can be an office or an additional sleeping area.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Greater Valley Brook
2734 Hollywood Drive
2734 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1347 sqft
Beautiful midcentury ranch on a quiet street in a prime location. This renovated home has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops & a tiled backsplash.
Results within 1 mile of Scottdale
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,372
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
31 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1399 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways. Wi-Fi throughout community spaces: resort-style pool and cabana, car wash area, gym and internet cafe. Spacious apartment interiors with in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
160 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
20 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
9 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Ridgeland Park
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,427
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1157 sqft
Situated in central Decatur. Close to a retail village and community park. Apartments feature high-end amenities like stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community facilities include a saltwater pool, hammock park and indoor spa.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
131 Center Street
131 Center Street, Avondale Estates, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1368 sqft
What! Avondale Estates for this price? Small, charming but functional. Larger than a studio but not by much. Has a small Living room, updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile, no carpet here.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
722 Hillmont Ave
722 Hillmont Avenue, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this Charming Bungalow in Historic Decatur! Offers 3 Bedroom 3 Baths, Living Room with Fireplace, kitchen that opens to dining area, den, over sized deck perfect for out door entertaining and enjoyment.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
3 Reese Way
3 Reese Way, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1678 sqft
Sought-after Historical City of Avondale location! Walk to Tudor Village or community lake on sidewalk lined roads. Open floor plan. Wood floors on main! Eat-in, roomy kitchen w/island, stainless steel appl & granite countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Winnona Park Historic District
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Right side of 1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Clarkston
3663 Cobble Mill Lane
3663 Cobble Mill Lane, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1190 sqft
Well maintained Convenient to Marta, Shopping Center, Schools, Post office, Stone Mountain Park and much more in the heart of Clarkston. Hard wood floor, fresh paint, stainless still appliance's, End unit and private fenced backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Medlock Park
737 Sunnybrook Drive
737 Sunnybrook Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
move in ready rental in hot Medlock Park. Both bathrooms have been renovated, updated kitchen & new flooring in the in-law-suite area., great room mate layout with separate in-law suite.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Scottdale, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Scottdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottdale 3 BedroomsScottdale Apartments with Balcony
Scottdale Apartments with GarageScottdale Apartments with GymScottdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottdale Apartments with Parking
Scottdale Apartments with PoolScottdale Apartments with Washer-DryerScottdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College