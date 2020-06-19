All apartments in Scottdale
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

856 Tanner Dr

856 Tanner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

856 Tanner Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Occupied- Appt Only! Cute, sweet, simple home off McLendon btwn L'ville Hwy & E. Ponce de Leon, inside I-285. Rocking chair front porch, double yard, double width driveway + extra parking area. Original hardwood floors in living rm & secondary bdr, which also makes a great ofc or den since it is a pass-through room. Eat in kitchen. Recent carpet in master bdrm & hallway. Updated baths. Deck at rear. Mostly fenced backyard. Laundry in hall. Good school district. Quiet neighborhood near City of Decatur, Dekalb Farmer's Market, 4.5 miles to Emory University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Tanner Dr have any available units?
856 Tanner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 856 Tanner Dr have?
Some of 856 Tanner Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 Tanner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
856 Tanner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Tanner Dr pet-friendly?
No, 856 Tanner Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 856 Tanner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 856 Tanner Dr offers parking.
Does 856 Tanner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Tanner Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Tanner Dr have a pool?
No, 856 Tanner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 856 Tanner Dr have accessible units?
No, 856 Tanner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Tanner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 Tanner Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Tanner Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Tanner Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

