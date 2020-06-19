All apartments in Scottdale
771 McLendon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

771 McLendon Drive

771 Mclendon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

771 Mclendon Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079
Scottdale

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great for relaxation: beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in Scottdale, GA available September 4th. Close to North Dekalb Mall and nice restaurants like Lalibela Cafe and Prima Injera Restaurant. Building is pet-friendly with central heat/AC. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check. Call Sapir Realty, LLC at (678) 487-7896, ext. 2.

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 McLendon Drive have any available units?
771 McLendon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
Is 771 McLendon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
771 McLendon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 McLendon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 McLendon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 771 McLendon Drive offer parking?
No, 771 McLendon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 771 McLendon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 McLendon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 McLendon Drive have a pool?
No, 771 McLendon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 771 McLendon Drive have accessible units?
No, 771 McLendon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 771 McLendon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 McLendon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 McLendon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 771 McLendon Drive has units with air conditioning.

