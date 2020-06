Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW DISHWASHER, END UNIT IN A SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBOR FAMILY ORIENTED AND PEACEFUL. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DECATUR,CDC & EMORY, CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, EASY ACCESS TO TONS OF NEW RESTAURANTS AND NEW STORES, CLOSE TO I-285.