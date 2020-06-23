3636 Lantern Crest Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living in the Decatur area without the traffic in this move-in ready 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom 2-Story Scottdale townhouse in the Lantern Ridge subdivision. This property includes: 1-Car Garage and Driveway Parking; Hardwood Floors; Neutral Paint Colors; Private Patio w/storage and Fence; Living Room with Fireplace; Downstairs Powder Room; Kitchen with View into Living Room; Decorative Backsplash; Pantry; Two Master Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets and Private Full Bathroom - Excellent Roommate Floor Plan.