3636 Lantern Crest Cove

3636 Lantern Wood Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079 Scottdale
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Enjoy living in the Decatur area without the traffic in this move-in ready 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom 2-Story Scottdale townhouse in the Lantern Ridge subdivision. This property includes: 1-Car Garage and Driveway Parking; Hardwood Floors; Neutral Paint Colors; Private Patio w/storage and Fence; Living Room with Fireplace; Downstairs Powder Room; Kitchen with View into Living Room; Decorative Backsplash; Pantry; Two Master Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets and Private Full Bathroom - Excellent Roommate Floor Plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
