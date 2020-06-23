Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2974 Hollywood Drive Available 01/07/19 Updated Bungalow in Sargent Hills Subdivision - This is a charming, updated bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in the Sargent Hills subdivision with easy access to shopping, restaurants and the interstates. Updates include exterior and interior painting, refinished hardwoods, kitchen with new appliances, new tile flooring in kitchen and dining room, new counter tops, new lighting fixtures and new plumbing fixtures. The house also includes separate dining room, living room and full unfinished basement for storage. The home is on a level lot with a 1 car detached garage. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE4601140)