All apartments in Rome
Find more places like 23 Roseway Cir NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rome, GA
/
23 Roseway Cir NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

23 Roseway Cir NE

23 Roseway Circle · (229) 869-1107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rome
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 Roseway Circle, Rome, GA 30161

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $985 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Fully Renovated - 3 BD, 1 Bath - Riverside Area - Property Id: 223328

Fully Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Riverside area of Rome.
New paint, floors, kitchen, modern colors, Central Heat & Air, straight out of HGTV! YARD CARE INCLUDED WITH RENT.

*COVID-19: Not showing without a completed FREE INITIAL APPLICATION and verification of qualifying income/voucher.

SECTION 8 - WE WILL CONSIDER SECTION 8 VOUCHERS FOR THIS PROPERTY.

CONTACT ME. DON"T FILL OUT ONLINE APPLICATION.

*3X RENT INCOME VER. REQUIRED ($2,955/mo Gross Income), or a Section 8 Housing Voucher to Cover the Rent.
*NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS!
*CREDIT will be checked before lease signing, but it not a major consideration for this property.
*NO SMOKERS.
*CRIMINAL, CREDIT, and EVICTION CHECKS WILL BE PERFORMED!
*2 REFERENCES FROM PREVIOUS LANDLORDS REQ.
*WE VERIFY EVERYTHING. IF YOU WILL NOT QUALIFY DON'T WASTE YOUR AND OUR TIME.
A NICE HOUSE FOR RENT ONLY TO GOOD TENANTS THAT PAY ON TIME AND TAKE CARE OF THE PROPERTY. BE WARNED, WE DON'T PLAY GAMES WITH BAD TENANTS!
Real Estate Agent Owned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223328
Property Id 223328

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Roseway Cir NE have any available units?
23 Roseway Cir NE has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Roseway Cir NE have?
Some of 23 Roseway Cir NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Roseway Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
23 Roseway Cir NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Roseway Cir NE pet-friendly?
No, 23 Roseway Cir NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rome.
Does 23 Roseway Cir NE offer parking?
No, 23 Roseway Cir NE does not offer parking.
Does 23 Roseway Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Roseway Cir NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Roseway Cir NE have a pool?
No, 23 Roseway Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 23 Roseway Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 23 Roseway Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Roseway Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Roseway Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Roseway Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Roseway Cir NE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 Roseway Cir NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rome 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GASmyrna, GAKennesaw, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Douglasville, GAAcworth, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Holly Springs, GAMableton, GAJacksonville, ALPowder Springs, GAAnniston, ALEast Ridge, TNRossville, GACarrollton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity