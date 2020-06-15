23 Roseway Cir NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Fully Renovated - 3 BD, 1 Bath - Riverside Area



Fully Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Riverside area of Rome.

New paint, floors, kitchen, modern colors, Central Heat & Air, straight out of HGTV! YARD CARE INCLUDED WITH RENT.



*COVID-19: Not showing without a completed FREE INITIAL APPLICATION and verification of qualifying income/voucher.



SECTION 8 - WE WILL CONSIDER SECTION 8 VOUCHERS FOR THIS PROPERTY.



CONTACT ME. DON"T FILL OUT ONLINE APPLICATION.



*3X RENT INCOME VER. REQUIRED ($2,955/mo Gross Income), or a Section 8 Housing Voucher to Cover the Rent.

*NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS!

*CREDIT will be checked before lease signing, but it not a major consideration for this property.

*NO SMOKERS.

*CRIMINAL, CREDIT, and EVICTION CHECKS WILL BE PERFORMED!

*2 REFERENCES FROM PREVIOUS LANDLORDS REQ.

*WE VERIFY EVERYTHING. IF YOU WILL NOT QUALIFY DON'T WASTE YOUR AND OUR TIME.

A NICE HOUSE FOR RENT ONLY TO GOOD TENANTS THAT PAY ON TIME AND TAKE CARE OF THE PROPERTY. BE WARNED, WE DON'T PLAY GAMES WITH BAD TENANTS!

Real Estate Agent Owned.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223328

No Pets Allowed



